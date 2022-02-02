Isaac Bardavid, actor and voice actor, dies at 90 in Rio | Pop & Art

Actor and voice actor Isaac Bardavid died this Tuesday (1st), at the age of 90, due to respiratory problems, in Rio de Janeiro.

The death was confirmed to g1 by the actor’s grandson, João Bardavid: “He had complications due to chronic respiratory disease and his heart could not take it. He had a critical pulmonary condition, he was breathing very badly, and the oxygenation rate was very low. “.

His voice became well known when voicing characters such as Wolverine, Freddy Krueger, Tigger from “Usinho Pooh”, Robotnik from “Sonic” and Skeleton from “He-man”.

Isaac Bardavid as Pedro Paulo from 'Casos e Chances' (2008)

The actor has made dozens of soap operas in more than 50 years of his career, such as “Irmãos Coragem” (Beato Zacarias), “Escrava Isaura” (Seu Chico), “O carnation and the rose” (Felisberto), “Eterna magic” (Zequinha ) and “Beyond the Horizon” (Klaus).

He played Seu Elias Turco in episodes of “Síto do Pica-Pau Amarelo” and also participated in humorous programs such as “Zorra Total”, “Os Cara de Pau”, “Cilada.com” and “Trapalhões”.

Cauã Reymond, Isaac Bardavid and Aracy Balabanian in a workshop for the soap opera 'Eterna magic'

His most recent soap operas were “Dois Irmãos”, from 2017, in the role of Abbas, and “Carcereiros”, from 2021, in the role of Álvaro.

Isaac has also acted in films like “The Champions” (1983), “The Devil’s Scarab” (2016) and “Haunted Stories” (2017).

Isaac Bardavid on Dubbing Work

Family talks about reason of death

“He was already in an induced coma so as not to feel pain, not to be uncomfortable, he was intubated. His kidney also began to fail, he had to undergo hemodialysis and was already improving. But the lung failed again, even with intubation, oxygenation was too low,” said the grandson.

“The blood became too acidic (oxygen rate too low) and as a result the heart failed. Doctors tried resuscitation but the body is already too tired,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The most important project for my grandfather was his second book of poetry. He died before the book was shot at the printer. It’s just a matter of choosing the title and cover”, said João.