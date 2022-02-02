Isaac Bardavid, the Brazilian voice of Wolverine, dies

Another classic voice of Brazilian dubbing shuts up. Actor and voice actor Isaac Bardavid passed away this Tuesday afternoon (1st), at the age of 90, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The voice actor had been hospitalized since January 26 because of pulmonary emphysema.

Considered one of the legends of Brazilian dubbing alongside Orlando Drummond, who died in 2021, Bardavid lent his voice to several iconic characters over the decades. For decades he was the official voice of Wolverine in the country and came to be revered by Hugh Jackman himself, who played the hero in theaters.

The actor passed away at the age of 90 (Image: Reproduction/Isaac Bardavid/Instagram)

In addition, Isaac Bardavid was also the villain Skeletor in the classic cartoon of the He-Man. And his portrayal of the character became so iconic that the new animation, Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, found a way to bring him back to honor his contribution to the series. In the new version of the cartoon, Bardavid has a cameo as Fulgor, an ancient evil spirit.

He even made Phil in Hercules and participated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Odin. He was also the original voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope and disturbed the sleep of many people like Freddie Krueger.

Hospitalized since the 26th, Bardavid had a worsening in his clinical condition. In the medical report released by the family, it was revealed that he was unconscious and that the specialists who accompanied him classified the actor’s condition as serious.