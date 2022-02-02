Isaac Bardavid, voice of Skeletor, Wolverine and others, dies at 90

Actor and voice actor Isaac Bardavid died on Tuesday at the age of 90. He was hospitalized in a serious condition in a hospital in Niterói, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, due to complications from a respiratory illness. The information was confirmed by the actor’s family on social media.

“90 years, 11 months and 19 days. If I know the crown well, he would say like this: take a trend in life, my son! It is with this phrase that I write that our dear actor, voice actor, writer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, today left for the spiritual plane”, wrote his son João on the artist’s official profile.

Bardavid is known for his work as the voice actor for Wolverine, but he also voiced Skeletor, villain in He-Man, Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Tigger in Winnie the Pooh and King Harold in Shrek.

In addition to voice acting, Isaac also stood out on the small screen as an actor. He worked in soap operas such as Escrava Isaura (1976) and O Cravo e a Rosa (2000). The last work was with the character Álvaro in the series Carcereiros (2021).

According to family information, Isaac’s second book, “his favorite project”, will be finished in February. “Isaac is gone, but his works will remain there, his voice is immortal as long as you remember him,” said John.

