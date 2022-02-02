Isaac Bardavid, Wolverine’s voice actor, dies at 90

Isaac Bardavid, one of the most famous voice actors in Brazil, died this Tuesday (1st) at the age of 90. The artist had been hospitalized in serious condition since last Wednesday (26) due to complications caused by pulmonary emphysema.

The family’s last statement was on Sunday (19), when the artist’s grandson said that Bardavid showed improvement in his respiratory condition.

“Isaac has always had a breathing problem, his disease is in the COPD group. His oxygenation level was always below what was considered normal. Due to advanced age, the disease was insisting on keeping oxygenation very low, even though he was using the devices he already has at home, so he needed to be taken to hospital for treatment,” said the grandson in the publication.

Career

Bardavid voiced iconic characters such as Wolverine, Skeletor, the franchise’s villain He-ManOdin (Anthony Hopkins) in the MCU movies, Captain Haddock in The Adventures of TintinFreddy Krueger, Tigger and more.