It was approved in the Aid, but Caixa Tem remains at zero; What to do?

the payments of Brazil aid January were finalized this Monday, January 31st. On that occasion, they received citizens with the Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 0. With the end of the transfers, it is expected that all those eligible for the program will have received their money into their account. But this is not what is happening with many beneficiaries.

In the last weeks of January, many users of Auxílio Brasil reported that, even though they were approved in the program, no balance was released in the application. box has. Remembering that it is through this platform that the citizen can move the benefit money. What to do when this happens?

Money from Auxílio Brasil that did not fall into Caixa Tem

Cases in which the money of the Aid Brasil was not deposited in the Caixa Tem account is becoming more common than one might think. If this happens, the first step to be taken is to look for the money in other accounts.

Users reported that they received help resources in different bank accounts and not Caixa Tem. Therefore, the tip for those who did not receive the money on the due date is to look for resources elsewhere.

This is because the government may have sent the money to an account linked to the beneficiary’s CPF instead of the one associated with Caixa Tem. In other cases, part of the money may have gone to an account and the other to Caixa Tem. This is a system error.

But if the money is still not found, the tip is for the citizen to go to a Caixa branch and try to really know what happened to that money. Just talk to an attendant and present the official documents. From there, he will scan the CPF to find out where the amount went.