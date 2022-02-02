It’s #FAKE message that offers link to check balance owed by banks and financial institutions | Fact or Fake

A message circulates on social networks that offers the possibility of consulting the Central Bank Registrar and offers the reader a link to access the consultation. IS FAKE.

The full fake message reads: “Check now if you have any amount to receive! Instant withdrawal via PIX, more than 7 million Brazilians have consulted and withdrawn. Check now.” Then it offers a link that mentions the word “registrato” and ends with “E/?/Consultar”.

The word “registrato” refers to the Central Bank’s Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). THE Fact or Fake sent a copy of the message to the Central Bank’s advisory, which replied by e-mail that the “cited material is not from the BC”.

Furthermore, a search of the link suggested by the fake message on the PSafe platform reveals that the address is dangerous and should not be accessed. See below the warning generated by the platform after inserting the link suggested by the fake message:

3 of 4 It’s #FAKE message that offers a link to check balance at the Central Bank Register — Photo: Reproduction It is a #FAKE message that offers a link to check balance at the Central Bank Register — Photo: Reproduction

The Central Bank actually created a system for customers to consult amounts receivable from banks and financial institutions. The service can be accessed from the “Amounts Receivable” tab in the Registrato system, through the Central Bank website. But, in the face of great demand, the site was down the day after the institution made the new system available. The consultation of “forgotten” money in banks will only be available again on January 14, according to the BC forecast.

In a note released on January 27 and forwarded to the Fact or Fake, BC warns people not to fall for scams using SVR. “The BC does not contact citizens. (…) The request for redemption in the SVR will be made using a username and password and the funds will be transferred directly from financial institutions to citizens, who must not make any prior deposit to any person or institution.”

The service allows people and companies to check if they have amounts receivable from financial institutions of which they have already been clients. These amounts are, for example, deposits not withdrawn after account closure.

When in operation, the service could be accessed from the “Amounts Receivable” tab in the Central Bank’s Registrato system.

According to the BC, in this first phase of the service, there are about R$ 3.9 billion in values ​​to be returned to 24 million individuals and companies. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

and unsolicited resources relating to terminated consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance;

and other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

Also according to the BC, despite the instability in the official system, 79,000 citizens managed to access the system between Monday and Tuesday, when the site was still live, and complete 8,500 return requests.

These orders total around R$900,000 and, according to the Central Bank, “will be transferred via PIX within 12 business days”.

4 of 4 It’s #FAKE message that offers a link to check balance at the Central Bank Register — Photo: Reproduction It is a #FAKE message that offers a link to check balance at the Central Bank Register — Photo: Reproduction

Video: Here’s how to identify if a message is fake

How to identify if a message is fake

SEE other checks made by the FATO or FAKE team

Add our WhatsApp number +55 (21) 97305-9827 (after adding the number, send a greeting to be subscribed)