It’s ‘premature’ to declare victory against covid-19, says WHO – 01/02/2022

The director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, considered this Tuesday (1st) that it is “premature” to celebrate the victory against covid-19 and abandon the effort that has been made to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. .

“It is premature for any country to capitulate, or to declare its victory,” Tedros warned at a news conference, worried about the rising number of deaths in most regions of the world.

His call for caution comes at a time when some countries are seeking to return to normalcy. For example, Denmark lifted restrictions on Tuesday despite recording a record number of Covid-19 cases, estimating that the wide coverage of vaccines and the lower severity of the condition produced by the omicron variant allow it.

“More transmission means more deaths,” the doctor said.

The WHO’s Director of Emergencies, Michael Ryan, said he feared that some countries would want to imitate governments that eliminate restrictions, due to political pressure, ignoring their epidemiological situation and their vaccination coverage.

Maria Van Kerkhove, responsible for the fight against covid-19 at the WHO, warned of an early relaxation of prevention measures.

“We urge caution, as many countries have not yet reached the peak of the omicron. Many countries have a low level of vaccine coverage,” said the expert.

Since the omicron variant was first detected ten weeks ago, the WHO has received reports of 90 million cases.

“We are concerned about the fact that an idea has taken hold in certain countries that, thanks to vaccines and due to the high transmissibility of the omicron and its lower severity, it is not possible to prevent contagion”, said the head of the WHO.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Tedros said, stressing that the virus is “dangerous,” a message he has repeated since this variant appeared.

“We are not asking countries to reinstate lockdowns, but we are asking them to protect their populations using all available means and not just vaccines,” the senior WHO official said.

He also highlighted that the virus will continue to evolve, so he urged countries to continue testing, monitoring and sequencing.

“We can’t fight this virus if we don’t know what it’s doing,” the doctor said.

The WHO director also estimated that if the virus continues to evolve, “perhaps vaccines will also have to evolve”.