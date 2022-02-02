Jeep Commander the best national SUV? Check review!

Yadunandan Singh

One of the most important premieres of 2021, the Jeep Commander arrived on the market bringing a proposal as unique as it is promising among the vehicles produced in Brazil.

Only in the Commander will those interested in a larger SUV be able to combine a diesel engine with an all-wheel drive system, in addition to a monoblock structure combined with the offer of 7 seats (or a large area for luggage, if you prefer).

Aided by the versatility of the Small Wide platform, which supports all Stellantis products manufactured in Goiana (PE), in this case the Fiat Toro as well as the Jeep Compass and Renegade, the Commander differentiates itself from other large SUVs for its correct and balanced dynamics, in addition to to be equipped with a superior level of driving assistants as well as comfort and connectivity items.

Packing all this, the Brazilian team at Stellantis knew how to give the Commander the design and the level of internal finishing that we expect to find in a model above R$ 200 thousand.

For all these qualities, the national SUV emerges as an excellent alternative to sport utility vehicles such as the Toyota SW4 and the Chevrolet Trailblazer, both in a higher price range and which have a body-on-chassis structure to deliver high robustness in off-road use. .

In fact, many consumers who opt for the SW4 and the Trailblazer just because they are two rare options that add diesel engines, 4×4 and 7-seater traction, but run only on paved roads and lanes, can see the Jeep Commander as a more rational choice in line with this type of use.

Check out, below, our video review of Jeep’s national 7-seater SUV in its Limited diesel catalog, the most affordable with this type of engine:

Datasheet

Jeep Commander 2022Limited TD380 2.0 16V full automatic diesel 4p
priceBRL 259,990 (08/2021)
Categorybig SUV
Motor4 cylinders, 1956 cm
power170 hp at 3750 rpm (diesel)
Torque38.7 kgfm at 1750 rpm
dimensionsLength 4,769 m, width 1,859 m, height 1,702 m, wheelbase 2,794 m
Weight in running order1885 kg
fuel tank61 liters
Trunk233 liters

See complete sheet

