Judge orders release and argues that sentence has already been served

Judge Marcelo Rubioli, from the Criminal Executions Court of Rio de Janeiro, ordered the release of Jerônimo Guimaraes Filho, better known as Jerominho. The former councilor was arrested once again on January 27.

In the decision issued today, the judge accepted a request from Jerominho’s defense and argued that his sentence has already been served in the process of the 42nd Criminal Court of Rio.

Thus, the magistrate determined that the release permit be issued immediately. The opinion is similar to that given by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro earlier today, which agrees that the former councilor has no further punishment pending.

On the 27th, according to the Civil Police, Jerominho was captured by Polinter (Division of Captures and Interstate Police) for having an open warrant for extortion with the use of a firearm, referring to the process of the 42nd Criminal Court of Rio.

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice then reported that he had been sentenced to seven years, one month and ten days of semi-open prison. As decreed today, this penalty will no longer be applied to the former councilor.

Councilor and prison

Jerominho was a councilor in Rio de Janeiro for two terms, between 2001 and 2008, always elected with large votes — in the wake of the domination of communities by the Justice League. In the same period, he managed to make possible the election of his brother Natalino Guimarães – who in addition to being a militia chief was a gospel singer – as state deputy in 2006.

Jerominho was accused in 2005 of commanding the Justice League — a militia that controlled much of the capital’s West Zone — and of extorting, with the use of firearms, van drivers in Campo Grande and neighboring neighborhoods. Since 2015, Jerominho already had a conviction in the second instance, but he postponed the execution of the sentence with appeals to the higher courts, in Brasília. The last of them was only rejected by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in October 2021, allowing the arrest warrant to be issued by the Justice of Rio.

Jerominho and Natalino were arrested by Draco (Delegation for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions) in 2007, on charges of conspiracy. Even from jail, Jerominho was able to elect his daughter Carmen Gloria Guinancio Guimaraes Teixeira, Carminha Jerominho, councilor in 2009. However, she barely exercised her mandate, as she was arrested in 2009 for her participation in the paramilitary group.

Convicted, Jerominho and Natalino were imprisoned for almost 11 years, from December 2007 to October 2018. They served part of their sentence at the Federal Prison of Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte.

political intentions

Already released, Jerominho joined the PMB (Brazilian Women’s Party) and even stated in interviews his intention to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro in 2020.

At the risk of having his candidacy barred by the Electoral Justice, he was content to nominate his niece Jéssica Rabello Guimarães as a candidate for vice-mayor on the ticket headed by Suêd Haidar, president of the PMB. Her brother’s daughter, she ran at the polls as Jessica Natalino.