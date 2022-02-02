Justin Bieber and Neymar spend millions on NFTs. Why?

An NFT of a monkey was bought for R$6 million by Neymar and a week later, pop star Justin Bieber also bought the monkey’s cousin, the chimpanzee, for almost R$7 million.

They are two global personalities, that is, that the whole world knows and talk to billions of people around the world. Both decided to make the purchases public and Neymar liked the grumpy monkey so much that he even switched his Instagram photo for the NFT.

For those who don’t know, an Instagram post by the boy Ney costs almost US$ 1 million. But the noblest space of this commercial platform, where his own image was located, has now been occupied by a drawing of a monkey. Justin Bieber also posted on his feed, by “coincidence”.

Did Neymar and Justin Bieber Really Pay Millions for NFTs?

Before completing my reasoning, I want to remember a famous Colombian painter named Botero. In the art world, there is a story that his son articulated the purchase of a painting of his father in a famous art gallery for an astronomical price for an amount never paid for a Latin artist.

It was all set up, according to the stories, but this made the Botero brand and its works gain great value overnight.

If we bring this to the financial market, we will remember that we have already seen similar stories, in which a major player wants to artificially inflate the prices of a share, either through relevant facts, as Eike Batista did with OGX, spreading rumors in the press or even buying shares.

When I saw this story of NFTs bought by Neymar and Justin Bieber, a question came to my mind: what is behind these purchases?

Something tells me there’s a part of this story that’s not being told. Do you know why I’m saying all this?

Beware what only exists in the Metaverse and Atari

You know I believe that the present and the future are cryptocurrencies. I believe that NFTs will also be a path of no return. However, just as there is Bitcoin (BTC), there are thousands of other rotten, baseless digital currencies. Some made by scammers and others by amateurs, without any use. Just look at Dogecoin, whose only foundation is Elon Musk talking nonsense.

In the world of NFTs it’s the same thing. There are a lot of people wanting to turn chocolate coins sold at the bakery into gold coins. Beware of monkeys, turtles and platypus that only exist in the Metaverse and the Atari games.

Don’t forget what your mother said. You are not everyone. Much less Neymar and Justin Bieber.

