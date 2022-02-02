Kavak, used car startup, arrives in RJ with an investment of R$ 550 million

Kavak, a Mexican startup buying and selling used and used vehicles, is coming to Rio de Janeiro. The company intends to invest R$ 550 million to establish its operations in the state and generate a thousand new jobs.
The Kavak application and website are already working in Rio de Janeiro, according to information from Diário do Rio. Next Monday (7), two physical stores will be opened in the capital of Rio de Janeiro: one at Botafogo Praia Shopping, in the Sul, and another at Shopping Nova América, in the North Zone.
The company’s plan is to build an inventory of more than 4,000 vehicles in up to a year and inaugurate 11 new physical support spaces over the next few months, initially in the state capital, with expansion to the entire state.
For the co-founder and CEO of Kavak in Brazil, Roger Laughlin, the State of Rio is a fundamental milestone in the company’s strategy of having the country as its main operation in the world. Governor Cláudio Castro evaluates the news as positive:
Rio de Janeiro has been attracting more and more companies from the most diversified sectors. With an environment of credibility and institutional predictability, the state is once again a center of attraction for national and international businesses, and the population is the one who benefits the most from this movement, with the generation of jobs and income.