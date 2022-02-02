Kavak, used car startup, arrives in RJ with an investment of R$ 550 million

Kavak, a Mexican startup buying and selling used and used vehicles, is coming to Rio de Janeiro. The company intends to invest R$ 550 million to establish its operations in the state and generate a thousand new jobs.

The Kavak application and website are already working in Rio de Janeiro, according to information from Diário do Rio. Next Monday (7), two physical stores will be opened in the capital of Rio de Janeiro: one at Botafogo Praia Shopping, in the Sul, and another at Shopping Nova América, in the North Zone.