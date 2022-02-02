Learn how to archive, unarchive and pin WhatsApp conversations

Messages all the time, notifications of unread conversations, family members trying to reach you, exchanging files at work. WhatsApp has long become an extension of work tools for many people.

If you go through this and the tension builds amid the high volume of information, know that there are some simple tips that help organize the flow of messages and prevent you from missing important things.

archive messages

The first tip is to use the archive message function, which you can do with all chats (such as friends, family and work).

Archived conversations are those that are not deleted from the cell phone. They are “hidden” in a place reserved for them. Thus, they are not visible in the WhatsApp chat list.

Once filed, notifications will not appear when people contact you. This will only happen if you change the settings so that alerts are received. So be careful when using the feature to avoid missing something important. V

You can, for example, use the function to put work messages that can be resolved the next day. When you start work, you access the archived items and unarchive them to complete what needs to be done.

Another example is with messages from friends that you can’t reply to at the time they sent them. As soon as possible, enter this part of the chats and answer what you can.

See below how to archive and then unarchive messages on WhatsApp:

In the messenger, in the “Conversations” tab in the upper left corner of the app, tap and press the individual or group conversation to archive; Then, go to the symbol in the upper right corner, which will appear on the screen, next to the three dots.

Ready! You archived your conversation.

unarchive conversations

At the top of the screen, in the “Conversation” tab, go to “Archived”; Tap and press your preferred conversation to unarchive it; In the upper right corner of the screen, proceed to the unarchive icon.

Your individual or group conversation is unarchived.

If you haven’t found the “Archived” option in WhatsApp even after archiving your conversation, follow the steps below:

In WhatsApp, on the home screen, go to “Conversations”, continue in the upper right corner in the three dots; Tap “Settings” from the available options; On the next screen, enable the option “Keep archived conversations”.

Now, the “Archived” option will be accessible from the “Conversations” tab on the main WhatsApp screen.

Pin important conversations to the top of the screen

The second tip is to pin that group or contact to the top of the WhatsApp screen so you don’t lose sight of it when you receive new messages from other people.

On the WhatsApp home screen, in the “Conversations” tab, go and press the individual conversation or group you want to pin to the top of the screen; Then some icons will appear at the top of the screen, tap on the first symbol on the left.

The selected group or conversation will be pinned to the top of the app. Just remember that the limit is up to three pinned conversations.