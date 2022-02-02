Learn how to watch Flamengo x Boavista, for the third round of the Guanabara Cup – Flamengo

Mengão enters the field soon, to face the Saquarema Team, and the duel will not be broadcast on Open TV

Flamengo faces Boavista this Wednesday (02), in a third round game of the Guanabara Cup. The match marks the debut of Paulo Sousa and the main cast in the season. That’s why Coluna do Fla brought all the information about this match, so fans don’t miss any details of the match.

The match will be broadcast, live and with images, by Cariocão Play (special streaming by Ferj) and by FlaTV+ (exclusive streaming by Mais Querido). However, Coluna do Fla, on Youtube, brings all the details in real time with the most red-black and hot-footed narration on the internet. In charge, the ‘brabo’ Rafa Penido with the emotions for the fans to stay tuned in the bids of this duel.

As said, a good part of the main squad will be available to Paulo Sousa, like Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. The duo lands in Rio de Janeiro on the morning of this Wednesday (02) and goes straight to Volta Redonda, where the confrontation will take place. Isla and Arrascaeta, on the other hand, played outside Brazil on Tuesday (01), did not arrive on time and are confirmed absentees, as well as Léo Pereira, Diego Alves and Rodrigo Caio, these with physical problems.

Ramon, in turn, is also confirmed to be absent, but the right side is already on the final stretch of transition, after a muscle injury. With these problems, Paulo Sousa will be on the edge of the lawn at 19:15 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (02), and the lineup is unknown. The match will be played at the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda.