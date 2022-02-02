Learn to block any nuisance

It is possible to reduce the number of calls from unknown numbers that you receive, throughout the day, on your phone. This can be done through the cell phone system itself or with the help of other applications that block those unwanted and often insistent calls. In this article you will find out how to do this. Keep reading!

Whether on iOS or Android, both have ways and applications that help block unwanted calls once and for all. In addition, there is also a service, “Do not disturb me”, launched by the Federal Government in 2019, which is a website where you register and request the blocking of telemarketing calls.

How to block calls on Android?

This operating system has built-in tools that help block unwanted calls. See now how to configure it, accessing the following steps:

Open the native application “Phone”;

On the application’s home screen, access the menu by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner;

Select the “Settings” option;

Enable the “Caller ID and Spam Protection” option;

Then enable the option “Block spam and scam calls.

In addition, you can choose to block only high-risk scam calls, or block all calls identified as spam and scams. By activating these options, the Android phone identifies which are spam or scam calls and automatically blocks them.

Despite this, its efficiency is good but it does not reach 100% and, therefore, some numbers end up managing to complete the call. Soon, we will present another way to block these specific numbers:

Open the “Phone” application;

Click on the “Recents” tab;

Find the number you want to block and tap on it;

Select the option “Block this number”;

Tap on the “Block” option in the bottom menu.

Repeat this with all the numbers you want to block and prevent them from calling you.

How to Block Unwanted Calls on iOS

On iOS, on the other hand, it is also possible to block specific numbers and unknown calls, but in another way. See how:

Open the “Phone” app;

Select the “Recents” option;

Find the number you want to block and tap on it;

On the next screen, select the option “Block this caller”;

Confirm by pressing “Block contact”.

Ready, this way you will no longer be bothered to receive calls from this contact.

do not disturb me

As stated before, in 2019, the federal government published a registration service in which the user can choose not to receive any telemarketing service phone calls. To do so, simply enter the “Do Not Disturb” website, create your own account and select the desired options.

call blocker apps

Finally, there are also some applications that can help those who want to block unwanted calls. Although these native solutions mentioned above help a lot to reduce this problem together with “Do Not Disturb”, some people still decide to use third party applications that help in this task. See some:

Truecaller (Android and iOS);

Hyia (Android and iOS);

Whoscall (Android and iOS);

Should I Answer (Android and iOS).

Ready! Now you know how to avoid unknown numbers calling you to offer products and services. The procedures that were shown in this article are not 100% effective, as one or another number ends up going through this filter. However, in fact, this will help you to significantly reduce the amount of unwanted calls.

