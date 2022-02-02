LoL: Renata Glasc, new champion, is revealed by Riot | lol

Riot Games revealed the official trailer and detailed the skills of new League of Legends champion Renata Glasc on Tuesday. The character will be support, and will enter the game from patch 12.4, scheduled for February 16th.

Renata will be the first champion in LoL to use the Berserk effect, present in her ultimate, which makes enemy champions have increased attack speed and damage, but attack everything nearby, including their own allies.

Check out a summary of Renata Glasc’s skills:

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark enemies and deal bonus damage. Your allies’ damage consumes the mark, dealing even more damage.

Renata Glasc launches a projectile from her robotic arm, rooting the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, dealing damage to enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself increasing Attack Speed ​​and Movement Speed ​​towards enemies. If the ally manages to eliminate an enemy champion, the duration of the effect is reset. If the ally is killed while Loan is still active, their Health is full, but they begin to burn to death over 3s. The ally can stop the burn by killing a champion before dying.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc launches Quimtec rockets that grant Shield to allies and damage and Slow enemies she passes through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and on a burst at maximum range.

R – Aggressive Appropriation

Renata Glasc releases a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go into a Berserk state, increasing their Attack Speed ​​and forcing them to attack anything in the vicinity with their basic attack. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, and lastly, Renata Glasc herself.

2 of 2 Riot Games also revealed the Admiral skin by Renata Glasc — Photo: Reproduction/Riot Games Riot Games also revealed the Admiral skin by Renata Glasc — Photo: Reproduction/Riot Games

Renata Glasc is the second Zaunite champion released in a row by Riot Games, alongside Zeri. The two newly introduced characters to the LoL universe have fans theorizing about a possible entry for the champions in the second season of the Arcane series.