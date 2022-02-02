Low back pain: 6 training methods that help prevent or treat the problem – 02/02/2022

Bad posture, obesity, aging, sedentary lifestyle and even excessive exercise are among the main causes of low back pain – popularly known as back pain. Common complaint at any age, the problem affects seven out of ten people throughout their lives, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

Without proper prevention or treatment, it is possible for the condition to go from being just a passing annoyance to becoming persistent—often disabling. In most cases, back pain is generated by the lack of stretching and strength in the muscles, which are not prepared to withstand the load imposed on a daily basis (whether lifting a box or supporting the trunk all day). sitting, or by “carrying” one’s own body weight when moving).

As you may know, stretching and muscle strength are skills we gain by exercising. So, to help you avoid or fight back pain, here are some training methods to help treat and prevent low back pain.

Whole body electrostimulation (EMS)

In this method, the person exercises with a vest with electrodes and wires connected to a central device. It emits low-intensity electrical currents capable of generating involuntary muscle contractions.

Electrostimulation allows you to work 350 muscles simultaneously, with the advantage of not needing to use a great overload to develop strength and muscle mass — the exercises are done only with your body weight or with accessories such as elastic bands, suspension straps, etc.

According to physical therapist Bruna Massaroto, from the Department of Sciences and Studies of the TecFit network of electrostimulation gyms, the training technique can be applied both to healthy people (as a strength training that replaces or complements bodybuilding) and in physical therapy (of people who suffer from back pain or other conditions).

“Studies show that the method manages to activate deep muscles of the lumbar region, generating good results. The frequency indicated is twice a week and the benefits are already felt in a month”, details Massaroto.

Electrostimulation is not indicated for pregnant women, people with pacemakers or serious neurological diseases.

Stretching

The lack of flexibility ends up compromising mobility, range of motion and even posture. All of this increases the risk of back pain. “When the muscles of the anterior chain of the hip (iliopsoasiliac and quadriceps) are shortened and stiff, accentuating the pressure on the muscles of the lumbar region”, explains Giulliano Esperança, physical education professional and specialist in exercise physiology at Unifesp (Unifesp).

To stretch the muscles of the anterior chain of the hip, which includes the musculature of the thighs, you can do a classic exercise: keeping one foot on the floor and the knee slightly bent, pull the other foot back, as close as possible to the gluteus ( as in the illustration). Hold the position for about 20 seconds and then repeat with the other leg. “This is a type of practice that, when included in the routine, helps protect the spine”, says Esperança.

Obviously, you shouldn’t just do this stretch and you need to do a global job, with exercises that improve the flexibility of all muscle groups in the body. Talk to a fitness professional to get a set of stretches that’s right for you.

strength training

Weight training or functional training exercises are very welcome to reduce or prevent back pain – if you are already experiencing discomfort in the region, it is essential to seek guidance from a specialist before doing any exercise, so as not to run the risk of performing movements that will overload the already painful muscles and worsen the condition.

The strengthening work, as always, must be global (contemplate the whole body), with special attention to the core region (formed by the lumbar, hip and abdomen), which is responsible for supporting the trunk and maintaining good posture — see here exercises to work the core muscles.

Pilates

The method has as main objectives the improvement of flexibility and posture and the general strengthening of the body, with emphasis on the core muscles. Therefore, for all that we have already explained, it is an excellent option to help in the prevention and treatment of back pain – remembering that those who already suffer from the problem should never do exercises without guidance, so as not to aggravate possible inflammation or injuries.

Nathalia Garcia Alves, Pilates instructor and personal trainer at Bodytech in Brasília, emphasizes that the cases are individual. Therefore, it is not possible to predict, for example, the time of improvement. “The pain can be linked to some structural cause and can become chronic in more severe cases. Or be the result of an imbalance of the trunk extensor and flexor muscles, a problem that usually has a faster response to treatment and exercise routine”, he says. Is it over there.

According to the instructor, the various types of Pilates (with equipment, on the floor, etc.) can help to combat pain in the dorsal region. Among the exercises indicated to strengthen the spine and take care of low back pain, Alves indicates three very simple ones, which can be done at home and are also common in bodybuilding and functional training programs. See in the gallery below how to make each of them:

1 / 3 pelvic lift Lie on your back, bend your knees and keep your heels on the floor. Raise your hips until you form a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Take a short break and come back, without supporting your buttocks on the floor. Do 3 sets of 15 reps, with 30 seconds rest between sets iStock two / 3 lumbar extension Lie on your stomach. Open your arms or place your hands behind your neck. Bring your torso back, lifting your chest off the ground and extending your lower back. Come back. Do 3 sets of 15 repetitions, with 30 seconds rest between sets. iStock 3 / 3 abdominal plank Get into a push-up position, with your hands resting on the floor below your shoulders. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Contract your abdomen and stay in this position for 1 minute. Do 3 sets, with 1 minute rest in between. iStock

myofascial release

First of all, you need to understand what fascia is: a band of tissue that covers and connects muscles, organs, bones and other structures in the body. Inadequate posture, tension and even the requirement of exercises can cause the myofascial layer to become rigid, adhered to the muscles and even form “knots” that generate pain, impair mobility, flexibility, posture and muscle strength.

Myofascial release exercises aim to “release” these knots and points with stiffness or tension. “Through pressure on the pain site, performed manually or with accessories, the therapy minimizes discomfort and contributes for the treatment of musculoskeletal problems”, defines Monica Delattrephysical education professional and gym manager at the Company athletics Curitiba.

Myofascial release is usually done with foam rollers, sticks, massage balls. The exercises generate a lot of pain, especially when the accessory passes through a point of tension, and should always be performed with the guidance of physical education professionals and physical therapists, so as not to aggravate possible existing injuries – especially in cases of back pain.

When doing the exercises, you should avoid stimulating inflamed or infected areas. In addition, the method is contraindicated for people who use anticoagulants and patients with diabetes, rheumatism or autoimmune diseases.

Yoga

The practice is known to improve posture, flexibility and muscle strength. According to Leonardo Giovanni Lozzi, yoga instructor at Bodytech in Goiânia, for those who suffer from back pain, the positions that generate decompression of the lumbar vertebrae are the most suitable.

“The person can feel relief right from the first class. But, in order to have a consistent improvement, it is necessary to maintain regularity in classes, which must be held at least twice a week”, indicates Lozzi.

In addition to the positions that work in the lumbar region, with breathing techniques, it is possible to promote emotional control, body awareness and more. All this, according to the instructor, will help in life as a whole and, consequently, reduce discomfort in the body. Check out 6 yoga poses that relieve back pain and can be done by beginners in the practice.