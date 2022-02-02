Lucky Day Result 562: check out the ten drawn today; (01)

Tuesday, february 01the result of the contest came out, Lucky Day 562 with the prize of BRL 2.2 million. Here in the session lotteriesof Techno News you will find all information about betting and results.

The draw was broadcast shortly after 20:00 by the Caixa channel on YouTube, Facebook and TV network. Check here the dozens awarded today, in the contest Lucky Day 562:

Dozens drawn today on Lucky Day: 02-07-09-14-19-26-29

Lucky Month: June

Learn to receive your prize.

And to receive your award from (Lucky dayjust go to a unit of lottery houses, if the gross premium is up to BRL 1,903.98. In cases of larger amounts, you only receive in one Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

In addition, it is necessary to present the original proof of identity with CPF (RG and CPF) and receipt of the original winning bet, with name and CPF written on the back.

How to play Lucky Day Lottery?

From Monday to Friday, you can bet until 5:30 pm at Casas Lotéricas, on Saturday until 12:00 pm. To make your game, just score at least 7 tens and a month of luck on the own card/steering wheel and register in a unit of lottery houses or in a Online Lottery.

Second, the value of a single bet with 7 tenscost BRL 2.0. In addition, you can choose to bet with tens more. In both cases the stakes vary.

Is that you takes the jackpot if you hit the 7 tens and the lucky month. But they also take smaller prizes who hits 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens. When the jackpot rolls over, the next contest comes with double the prize.

