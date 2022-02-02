Luiz Adriano agrees to terminate his contract with Palmeiras

(Photo: Publicity/Ag. Palmeiras)

Striker Luiz Adriano is no longer part of Palmeiras’ professional squad. The 34-year-old player terminated his contract with Verdão this Monday (31), on the last day of the transfer window for European football. The information was initially published by the Twitter profile Saimon_man and confirmed by the OUR LECTURE.

Also according to the publication, as part of the agreement, Palmeiras guaranteed the player’s termination date to FIFA for the last day of January. As a result of this, the athlete will be able to transfer to any European club, even outside the window stipulated by the maximum football entity.

The player and Palmeiras had already held a meeting with the aim of defining Luiz Adriano’s future, however, the striker’s staff made it clear that he would like to receive the entirety of what he would be entitled to until the end of the contract.

According to journalist Danilo Lavieri, from UOL, Verdão has been negotiating the end of the contract since 2021. To achieve this, it agreed to pay part of what the athlete wanted. The values ​​were not disclosed.

Luiz Adriano arrived at Palmeiras in 2019. For the club, he won the Triple Crown in 2020 and Libertadores in 2021.

