Luiz Fux reacts to Bolsonaro with the worst type of excess: excess moderation – 02/01/2022

Just four days after Bolsonaro challenged the authority of Alexandre de Moraes, refraining from complying with a court order to testify to the Federal Police, the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, spoke at the virtual session that marked the beginning of the year of the Judiciary. . Although the institution he commands is under attack again, Fux has avoided confronting the captain. He spoke of “stability” and “tolerance.”

Bolsonaro is no longer an unpredictable president. He became a sadly predictable character. It offers the viewer the same advantage as the sculptures. With his petrified purposes, the president doesn’t catch anyone off guard. It is known in advance that he lives from the crisis, by the crisis and for the crisis.

At so many times, Fux sounded as if he lived in a parallel country: “This Federal Supreme Court, guardian of the Constitution, urges Brazilians to make the election year marked by stability and tolerance, as there are no more spaces for actions against the democratic regime and for violence against public institutions.”

Bolsonaro doesn’t need space. To practice undemocratic actions, he walks on walls. If necessary, run through the ceiling. Last September 7, he called Moraes a “scoundrel”. Said he would disobey your orders. On that occasion, Fux’s answer was more incisive. He declared that this type of attitude, “in addition to representing an attack on democracy, constitutes a crime of responsibility, to be analyzed by the National Congress.”

It was as if Fux showed his teeth on the assumption that Arthur Lira or Augusto Aras could bite Bolsonaro, pulling out an impeachment request or providing a criminal complaint. Naivety. Unpunished, the captain carries out the plan to revive in Brazil the pantomime staged by Donald Trump in the United States.

Behind the attacks on Moraes, the future president of the TSE, and the disqualification of the polls, there is the project of causing turmoil. Bolsonaro does not imply the electronic electoral system. His pet peeve, like Trump’s, is with the prospect of defeat. The Judiciary takes time to dismantle the stage. In this Tuesday’s speech, Luiz Fux reacted to the movements of the Planalto statue with the worst kind of excess: excess of moderation.