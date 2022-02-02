Man interrupts papal audience screaming and is taken away by police | World

A man interrupted Pope Francis’ general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, shouting “This is not the Church of God!” in English and waving a medical mask he had removed from his face before being taken away. by the police, a witness told Reuters.

The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was also heard shouting the word “mask”. He was sitting alone in the back of the courtroom, away from the section where most people were sitting. After his screams, the police ushered him out of the session. There is still no new information about the case.

The Pope heard the screams, but it was not clear if he understood what the man was saying. After the man was taken away by Vatican officials, the pontiff asked those present in the audience room to join him in saying a prayer for the man.

“A few minutes ago we heard a man who was screaming, yelling, who had some kind of problem, I don’t know if it’s physical, psychological or spiritual — but it’s a brother of ours who has a problem,” Francis said.