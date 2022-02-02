Man interrupts Pope’s audience screaming and is taken away by police

A man interrupted Pope Francis’ general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, shouting “This is not the Church of God!” in English and waving a medical mask he had removed from his face before being taken away by police. said a Reuters witness.

The man, who was also heard shouting the word “mask”, was sitting alone in the back of the courtroom, away from the section where most people were sitting.

The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, held a black medical mask in his left hand as he screamed.

The pope heard the screams, but it was unclear if he understood what the man was saying. After the man was taken away by Vatican police, the pope asked those in the audience room to join him in saying a prayer for the man.

“A few minutes ago we heard a man screaming, yelling, who had some kind of problem, I don’t know if it’s physical, psychological or spiritual — but it’s a brother of ours who has a problem,” Francis said.

“I would like to end by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering, poor man, because if he was screaming, it is because he is suffering,” Francis said. “Let us not be deaf to this brother’s needs.”