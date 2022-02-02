Mancini gives ‘ok’ and Grêmio sends defender negotiation; Bruno Alves should debut as a starter against São José

After two matches of the transition team at the beginning of the Gaucho Championship, It’s time for Grêmio’s main group to get into action in the 2022 season. The coach Vagner Mancini will command the team considered starter in the match to be played against São José, on Wednesday afternoon (02), at Arena, in Porto Alegre, for the third round of the state.

in the back, the crowd will see the debut of defender Bruno Alves, who was hired from São Paulo. With Kannemann’s injury, it is he who will form the duo with Pedro Geromel. The other related defender was Rodrigues. In the first two games, the boys Ericson and Heitor acted under the command of the coach César Lopes and apply to be in the professional group in 2022.

Another transition group name is on its way out. According to information on the website Globoesporte.com, defender Emanuel, who did not enter the field at Gauchão, remaining on the bench against Caxias and Brasil de Pelotas, will defend the shirt of Inter de Limeira, a team that competes in the first division of the Paulista Championship. The bond will be valid until the end of the state.

“Emanuel has technical quality. He is strong in the air and has speed in defensive actions, which are important characteristics for our game model. He also had excellent training in the youth categories of Desportivo Brasil and Grêmio.“, praised the CEO of Inter, Thiago Gasparino. Emanuel is 22 years old and has four games for the Grêmio professional.