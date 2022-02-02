Mara Maravilha reveals kisses in Edson Celulari and affair with members of Menudo, Polegar and Dominó: ‘I was kind of Anitta’

“I used to be a flirt, now I’m calm”. The words are from Mara Maravilha when remembering the romances with celebrities she had in the past. Currently 53 years old and married to Gabriel Torres, she revealed that she even had an affair with Edson Celulari.

“I got global too, ok? Now he’s married he’s going to be a father again. With all due respect. But he just got it”, she said, during an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”. “It was just a kiss. When he was doing a soap opera on SBT (‘Brasileiros e Brasileiras’, 1990).”

In the conversation, Mara opened up the game and said that her list includes more people. She joked about the situation and compared herself to Anitta, citing relationships with members of boy bands that were successful at the time.

“It wasn’t just Roy (who was part of the band Menudo), no. I got another one too. But in off-screen. I won’t say who”, he said.

Mara in 1990 Photo: Reproduction – Instagram – profile Mara Maravilha

“I was kind of Anitta. Menudo, Polegar, Dominó… They were the little boys. Marcelo was from Dominó”.

She, however, did not reveal which one of the members of Thumb had a romance with: “Rotten finger. It won’t even be worth it (talk).”

The presenter, however, reiterates that these are stories from her past. And that today she is very happily married:

“Now I’m married, I have my husband, Gabriel Torres, who’s hot. Thirty years old. I’m an empowered woman. I’ve been with him for seven years.”

Mara and her husband, Gabriel Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Menudo Group. Roy poses in the middle, wearing a lilac vest Photo: Reproduction – Internet

Domino Group. Marcelo is the first from left to right Photo: Reproduction