Maxi Renda case is one of the “growing pains” of real estate funds, says analyst; know the possible next steps of the controversy

The real estate funds sector breathes a little more relieved after a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which temporarily suspended the decision questioning the distribution of dividends from Maxi Renda (MXRF11). The expectation is now for the next steps of the discussion.

The theme was the highlight of the League of FIIs this Tuesday (1), which featured a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, an economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, a reporter at InfoMoney. The edition also had the participation of Ricardo Figueiredo, Spiti’s real estate fund specialist.

Figueiredo prefers to remain calm in the face of the discussion about the interpretation of the law that deals with real estate funds. He recalls that the legislation was written based on external experiences, which do not necessarily reflect the dynamics of real estate funds.

“There are several adjustments that were made to our reality and these things are now undergoing the necessary adaptations for a product that grows and gains popularity”, says the analyst. “These are growing pains”, he compares.

In view of this, the Spiti specialist recommends calm in the analysis of the subject and reinforces that, for the time being, the suspension of the questioning about the distribution of Maxi Renda dividends is temporary.

understand the case

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders – 488 thousand – Maxi Renda had its dividend distribution questioned by the CVM. By a majority of votes, the council of the municipality understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. In the event of an accounting loss, the income should be suspended or transferred in the form of amortization, that is, return of equity. The position was announced on January 25th.

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

On Thursday (27), the CVM again expressed its opinion on the case that shook the real estate fund segment. In addition to reinforcing the previous position, the municipality warned that the opinion could extend to other funds in a situation similar to that of Maxi Renda, which would end last week with an accumulated low of 9.5%.

In a new statement, this Tuesday (1), however, the CVM informed that it had granted a request for a suspensive effect for the decision, making all the implications of the questioning null and void.

“The aforementioned request for suspensive effect, made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, was granted by the Board of CVM. With this, the effects of the decision deliberate on December 21, 2021, are suspended ”, said the statement from the municipality.

Next steps of the decision

Ricardo Figueiredo, a specialist in FIIs at Spiti, recalls that the suspensive effect will expire if the Maxi Renda administrators do not submit, within 15 working days, the request for reconsideration of the decision.

In a material fact disclosed also this Tuesday (1), the fund’s management reinforced its willingness to present, within the deadline set by the CVM, the request for reconsideration of the decision.

After the appeal is presented, Figueiredo explains that the collegiate will have at least 25 days to manifest itself. “We will then have about 40 days with the matter rolling in accordance with the deadlines of the procedural rite”, he points out.

After the sharp drop of 9.5% in the previous week, Maxi Renda shares are operating with an accumulated appreciation of almost 7% in recent days. The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – did not show a major change in behavior, even after the CVM’s warning that Maxi Renda’s decision could extend to other FIIs.

“It actually dropped less than I thought it would,” says Figueiredo when commenting on the reaction of investors in relation to the decision. “Part of this movement, in fact, shows the maturing of the real estate fund industry, which behaved better than on other occasions”, he reflects.

For him, cases such as Maxi Renda and the threat of taxation of dividends from FIIs, in 2021, were not the first and will not be the last causes of volatility and tension in segments such as real estate funds, which is under development and, at the same time, in strong expansion.

Between 2018 and 2021, the number of FII investors in Brazil jumped from 208,000 to 1,546 million. During the period, the total number of real estate funds registered with the CVM increased from 381 to 684.

