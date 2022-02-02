Meet Alice, the first all-electric plane to take off – Money Times

Alice Electric Plane
The first all-electric plane will be launched in three “versions”, commercial, executive and cargo (Image: Reproduction/Eviation)

Alice the first plane all-electric commercial vehicle, underwent engine testing at Seattle’s Arlington Municipal Airport in USA. according to the company Israeli Eviation, responsible for its creation, the aircraft will be able to take off within a few weeks.

The Alice plane model was launched in 2019 at the Paris Air Show. However, its first flight was only possible this year. In addition to its commercial version, two more versions of the prototype were also developed, an executive and a cargo one.

With a battery similar to those used in electric cars, the aircraft has a charging time of just 30 minutes – the usual time for traditional planes stopovers. Its commercial model is 12 meters long and has capacity for 9 passengers.

Alice Electric Plane
First released in 2019, Alice will take off within a few weeks according to its development team (Image: Reproduction/Eviation)

Its speed can reach 461 km/h, which is half the speed of other planes, such as a Boeing 737. According to Eviation, Alice’s range is up to 800 km – the average distance between Brazilian capitals from a same region.

The aircraft, which has two 640 kW electric motors, will compete with other local airlines on the European stage. But it’s not even close to developing a technology similar for long-distance travel.

For Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Eviation, the creation of a plane like Alice is an important step towards the development of new fast and sustainable means of transport.

“When we start seeing planes like this, the whole way we see where we live, how we move, how we go on vacation will change. It will be a high-speed train without tracks,” he told CNN Business.

