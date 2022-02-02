Meet Renata Glasc, the new champion of League of Legends (LOL) | strategy games

Renata Glasc, the Baroness of Chemistry, was announced by Riot Games this Tuesday (1) as the new champion in League of Legends (LOL). The reveal comes shortly after the release of Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, on January 20, 2021. Carrying advanced technological equipment in her arsenal, Renata Glasc is expected to arrive in League of Legends during patch 12.4, which will be released on the 16th of February. Riot Games also confirmed that it was developed with the intention of being more of an option for support players.
The champion’s skills were also disclosed. In her arsenal, there is the possibility of causing her opponents to become Berserk, a type of negative effect that did not exist in the MOBA until then. See below for more details on Baronesa da Química, the 159th LOL champion.
Renata Glasc is the next champion to be released in League of Legends — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games
The story of Renata Glasc shows that she is the founder and president of a company called “Industrias Glasc”, a company located in the Zaun region that has the supposed objective of improving people’s lives. Despite having noble goals on paper, her methods are considered deadly by those around her. Glasc also doesn’t mind seeing people turn against her dreams, as she claims that everyone will come to her side eventually.
In Summoner’s Rift, the champion will take a new type of crowd control in the game, the Berserk. In short, when Renata Glasc hits an opponent with the skill that causes this type of state, her target will gain attack speed and will be forced to attack anything around her, always prioritizing her own allies. Another interesting ability of Glasc is the “Loan”, which can be a big game changer in a game if used well.
Abilities of the new champion Renata Glasc — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games
Below, you can see what the Support champion’s passive and abilities will look like.
Liabilities – Financing
- The character’s basic attacks mark enemies and deal more damage; when an ally also attacks the rival, it consumes the mark already made, which deals even more damage.
- The champion roots the first enemy hit with a projectile, launched from her robotic arm; it is possible to reactivate the skill to throw it towards more rivals, which deals damage and stuns them, if what was thrown is a champion;
- It grants an ally or itself increasing Attack Speed and Movement Speed towards enemies. If an enemy is killed by the teammate, the effect starts again. However, if the ally dies while the skill is still in effect, their Health is full. Despite this, champion is burned to death for three seconds and the effect is only reversed if he kills a rival first.
E – Loyalty Program
- Renata gives her teammates Shield, and Letidão and damages enemies with Quimtec rockets. They also provide effects on their casting and on a burst at maximum range.
R – Aggressive Appropriation
- The champion’s ultimate is a cloud of chemicals that brings the new “Berserk State”. In it, the Attack Speed of enemies is boosted, in addition to being forced to use the basic attack around them. With this effect, the damage priority of the rivals themselves becomes: their own allies first, followed by neutral units, then the enemy team, and lastly, Renata Glasc herself.
With information from Dot Esports (1 and two) and League of Legends