Mega-Sena winners in Blumenau redeem millionaire prize | Santa Catarina

“I talked to the manager of Caixa Econômica and she informed me that about ten people have already gone to withdraw the prize. It was a hunch from the house and it gave the game. It’s unbelievable”, said Roberto Leitzke.

The information was also confirmed at Caixa Econômica in the Velha neighborhood, where the establishment is also located. The maximum period for redeeming lottery prizes is 90 days after the draw has taken place.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The total prize is BRL 36.7 million and each must receive BRL 1.3 million. To celebrate the moment, the owner of the place installed on Monday (31) a banner about the winners. (see photo above).

2 of 5 Lotérica has a history of victories — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive Lottery has a history of victories — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive

According to Leitzke, no winner had picked up the prize directly from the lottery until this morning. “I think they’re waiting for the dust to settle,” he explained.

He explained the pool with ten games of nine tens was made on Friday (28) in the morning and was sold to customers at the counter and via the messaging app for R$ 150.

“Some people [que venceram o sorteio da Mega-Sena] we know, others we sell for the first time”, he recalls.

In the pool, three guesses were given by the lottery itself and the other seven taken from the machine.

“The criterion is a table that is in the photo [veja acima]. That’s where we get ‘inspiration’ and ‘intuition’. The most important thing is to believe and have faith,” he said.

3 out of 5 Draft of the Mega-Sena winning pool; the first game had the numbers drawn — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive Draft of the Mega-Sena winning pool; the first game had the numbers drawn — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive

Leitzke stated that it was not the first time that a millionaire prize came out in the lottery, which is in the neighborhood of Velha.

In December 2021, a pool with 15 shares was the winner of Lotofácil’s 2390 contest. In June, one of the winning bets of Quina de São João left the venue, with a total prize of R$ 204.8 million.

In 2020, the corner of the Mega-Sena. And in 2018, the Lotomania prize went out to a single person.

4 of 5 Lottery in Blumenau (SC) — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive Lottery in Blumenau (SC) — Photo: Roberto Leitzke/ Personal Archive

According to the owner, with each win, customer traffic increases by about 30%.

“Without a doubt, it increases the movement [as vitórias]. The demand for pools increases and the volume of games increases”, he concludes.

5 of 5 Mega-Sena single bet costs R$ 4.50 and bets can be made until 7pm — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1 Mega-Sena single bet costs BRL 4.50 and bets can be made until 7pm — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1

The draw was held on Saturday night (29) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in the city of São Paulo.

See the dozens drawn: 14 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 49 – 52.

The corner had 65 winning bets; each one took R$ 50,669.64. The court had 3,771 winning bets; each won BRL 1,247.68.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: The most watched videos of g1 SC in the last 7 days