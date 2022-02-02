Méliuz launches digital bank with Bitcoin trading and cashback in cryptocurrencies – Cryptomoedas

Méliuz (CASH3) last night launched a new app that offers shopping functionality along with a financial services vertical that includes free digital account, credit card and Bitcoin (BTC) investment.

The app is already available to some users and will be made available to the entire base progressively over the next few weeks, the company said in a statement.

According to Méliuz, the app allows you to buy and sell Bitcoin, in addition to using your account balance to make purchases on a prepaid Mastercard card with cashback that can be withdrawn via Pix, directly at ATMs or transformed into BTC.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Soon, users will also be able to choose to receive cryptoback, a cashback modality in which the money back is automatically converted into digital currency at the current price.

The cryptocurrency news comes from the integration of the features of the Alter digital bank, which already offered a digital account integrated with Bitcoin and was acquired by Méliuz in July last year.

Other existing services, such as cashback in online and physical stores, in the purchase of mobile credits and in spending on delivery and transport apps, remain available to the consumer.

The partnership with Mastercard was announced at the beginning of the year. The card will be platinum and digital first, will have the technology of payment by approximation and will not have an annual fee. In less than two months, the credit card waiting list surpassed 500,000 subscribers.

After a sharp drop in early January amid rising interest rates, which discouraged consumption, Méliuz shares rose by 4.76%, from R$2.94 to R$3.08, on Friday (28 ) with a 77% increase in gross sales in preview for the 4th quarter. After retreat to R$ 2.83, the paper returns to operate higher this Tuesday, at R$ 2.91.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related