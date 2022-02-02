Microsoft and Activision: US government to review purchase | esports

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a US government body that has been noted for being more discerning than the Department of Justice (DOJ), which shares with the FTC the role of overseeing this type of negotiation to avoid monopolies.

The information was published by the US website Bloomberg on Tuesday. According to the publication, the two agencies are responsible for overseeing these negotiations and decide among themselves who will investigate each of the deals.

1 of 1 Activision Blizzard booth at E3 2013 — Photo: Publicity/Tarcil Tarcil Activision Blizzard booth at E3 2013 — Photo: Publicity/Tarcil Tarcil

Also according to Bloomberg, the FTC is led by Lina Khan, who is an advocate of the idea that deals between tech giants need to be better enforced, as these companies “have the power to leverage their dominance in a market to win in others”.

In the investigation, the FTC will assess whether the fact that Microsoft, owner of platforms such as Windows and Xbox, has bought a game developer may limit the access of rivals, such as Sony and its PlayStation, to the company’s portfolio of games, which brings together hits like Call of Duty – which the company founded by Bill Gates has already assured it will leave on the rival platform.