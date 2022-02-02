Missile capable of hitting US territory was North Korea’s seventh test in January

TOKYO – A North Korea had a busy month of January, with its peak on Sunday with the seventh missile test – the most far-reaching launched in years – as the country seeks to consolidate a sophisticated arsenal. North Korea announced on Monday that it had tested the Hwasong-12, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, to “verify the overall accuracy of the weapons system”. It was the first test since 2017 of the projectile capable of hitting the US territory of Guam, located in the western Pacific Ocean.

Testing could slow down in February, with some analysts expecting North Korea to take a break with the start of the Beijing Winter Games over the weekend, to avoid crossing into China, its main economic and security ally.

Since last September, Pyongyang has carried out a flurry of tests aimed at diversifying and expanding its arsenal with a variety of new missile systems, as part of the leader’s five-year plan. Kim Jong-un to expand its nuclear arsenal.

These tests have become so routine that they rarely appear on the front page of state newspapers these days. According to NK News, January tied the record set in mid-2019 for the most test launches in a 30-day period.

Missile tests can serve many purposes, from improving the technical capabilities of new missiles or doing quality control on existing systems, to sending a domestic political message that the regime is looking out for its people – despite the deteriorating economy caused by its strict policy and the border block established because of the pandemic that hampered the flow of food and cash.

The tests also serve as a reminder of the lack of progress at the start of diplomatic negotiations with the regime – following the collapse of the US-North Korea nuclear talks in 2019 – and how Pyongyang’s progress in improving its military capabilities has evolved in the three years since. then.

“This series of multi-projectile launches is a major concern for us and once again another reminder that we need to renew the diplomatic process and talks to lead to what we want as the end result, which is the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. ”, said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a press release.

But the prospect of Pyongyang returning to talks soon remains slim, even as US and South Korean negotiators say they have no preconditions for negotiations.

Defensive

The Biden administration, however, has shown itself unwilling to grant the sanctions relief that Kim seeks. Meanwhile, South Korea has continued to build up its military capabilities, which it describes as a defensive measure against the nuclear-armed North.

North Korea remains in a strict, self-imposed border blockade. The regime views sanctions, South Korea’s weapons buildup and joint US-South Korea military exercises as “hostile” policies that are inconsistent with the rhetoric in the negotiations.

This month, North Korea announced that it had tested hypersonic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and a new cruise missile system.

These tests come during a period of transition on the peninsula as South Korea prepares for its presidential election in March. South Korean President Moon Jae-in will finish his one-time five-year term in May, and the race for his successor remains fierce, between a relatively pro-engagement liberal candidate and the opposition candidate, who has vowed to be tougher on the North.

In addition, the Biden administration reportedly selected Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat and former UN sanctions coordinator against North Korea, as its nominee for US ambassador to South Korea.

The choice of a former sanctions official has raised questions in South Korea about possible implications for the future of US policy towards North Korea. Washington issued new sanctions on North Korea’s weapons program after Pyongyang said it tested hypersonic missiles.

“It’s provocative and it’s something we condemn very, very strongly in the Security Council,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, said during an appearance on a political talk show Sunday on ABC. “We pushed for sanctions within the Security Council. And I will engage with our allies, the Koreans as well as the Japanese, who are also threatened by this, to look at other response options.”

As demonstrated last month, Kim has continued to test ballistic missiles despite several United Nations resolutions banning all activities related to ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

China and Russia, members of the UN Security Council, not only rejected the US attempt to impose new sanctions, but promoted sanctions relief for North Korea, noting that Pyongyang has not tested any nuclear devices or intercontinental ballistic missiles. able to reach the United States.

Analysts say North Korea is taking advantage of the divide between the US view on ballistic testing and that of China and Russia to improve its ballistic missile program without provoking a unified punitive crackdown by the UN Security Council.