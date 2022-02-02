Mom comes out as a lesbian, but couple decides to stay together to share childcare

Despite growing up in a traditional family in Missouri, USA, Nicolette, 26, has had doubts about her own sexuality. The questions come from childhood and adolescence, but because of her upbringing, she never had the courage to dig deeper into the questions.

She grew up, developed and, at 19, married Ryan, who was 20. Years passed until, during the pandemic, after 6 years of marriage and two children, she decided to face reality and came out.

She told him she was a lesbian and was attracted to women.. Nicolette has received a lot of support from her husband and Ryan said everything is fine.

Photo: Reproduction Daily Mail

The story was shared by her on Tik Tok and received thousands of messages of support – and more from people who don’t understand Nicolette and Ryan’s plight. The two, who are the parents of little Jace, 5, and Clay, 4.

“We are still married and we still live together, in our house, with our children,” she explained. “For now, what we do has worked. We want to make sure that our children are raised in the best possible way,” he said.

