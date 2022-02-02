Monica Vitti, Italian actress, dies at 90 | Pop & Art

Italian actress Monica Vitti died this Wednesday (2), aged 90. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Culture of Italy, Dario Franceschin.

“Farewell, Monica Vitti, farewell to the queen of Italian cinema. Today is a truly sad day, a great artist and a great Italian dies”, “wrote the minister in a statement shared on social networks.

Dario also published a text in which he recalls the long career of the actress, who participated in works ranging from comedy to drama.

According to the Italian press, Monica had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for about two decades.

Maria Luisa Ceciarelli, Monica’s given name, was born in Rome in 1931. The actress began her artistic career in her teens in amateur productions. Afterwards, she attended the National Academy of Dramatic Arts in Rome.

Monica became known for her work on 1960s classics such as “The Adventure” (1960), “The Red Desert” (1964), “The Eclipse” (1962) and “The Night” (1961).

For her performances, she received seven trophies at the Italian Golden Globes, won five awards for Best Actress at the David Di Donatello Awards and was nominated for a BAFTA.

In 2000, Monica married pianist and composer Roberto Russo, with whom she had been in a relationship since 1973.

Walter Veltroni, director, writer, politician and family friend, posted on social media that Roberto, “his partner of all these years, asks me to communicate that Monica Vitti is gone. I do it with pain, affection and regret”.