More than 300 million years old plant discovered at Univ. from Porto

To the Lusa agency, Pedro Correia, researcher and PhD in Geosciences from FCUP, said today that the study, published in the journal Historical Biology, describes a fossil of a new species of gymnosperm [plantas vasculares que possuem sementes, mas se diferenciam por não possuir fruto].

The fossil was “hidden and forgotten” in the collections of the herbarium of the Museum of Natural History and Science of the University of Porto (MHNC-UP) for over 100 years “without ever having been studied”.

“This new fossil of a primitive plant of modern gymnosperms is about 303 million years old and reveals the first morphological evidence of an evolutionary adaptation to the changing environments that occurred in the Douro Carboniferous Basin, when this region was tropical at the time when the supercontinent Pangea was forming,” he clarified.

The species, hitherto unknown, was named Lesleya ceriacoi sp.nov, in honor of Luis Ceríaco, chief curator and responsible for the MHNC-UP collections.

“Lesleya ceriacoi sp. nov. represents the first morphological evidence of an evolutionary adaptation to environmental and climatic changes in intramountain environments in the tropical regions of Pangea in the late Paleozoic”, said the researcher.

The paleontological discovery represents an “important contribution to the knowledge and understanding of the group of plants adapted to the dry climate, which is still poorly understood for Paleozoic terrestrial ecosystems”.

“This article is critical to understanding the adaptations of plants to climate change and the evolution of resident floristic compositions that occurred in the Iberian Peninsula during Carboniferous and Permian times,” he said.

According to Pedro Correia, the study will provide “unique information” on how nature adapts to the hotter and drier climate, and could help “characterize the future of the Iberian Peninsula”.

Also Read: A project was created to improve the physical and mental health of inmates