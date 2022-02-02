More than 500 years later, drone proves Da Vinci was right

The Italian Leonardo da Vinci was probably one of the greatest geniuses in history. Although he is best remembered for having painted the Mona Lisa, the Renaissance artist was also an inventor with his hands full. Among his inventions was a kind of helicopter, a circular structure with a spiral on its top that, according to the creator, could “pierce” the air if it was rotated, causing the artifact to fly.

Now, more than 500 years after the invention, a member of the engineering team at the University of Maryland, in the United States, has created a drone that shows that, for a change, da Vinci was right in his prediction about the equipment.

For a year and a half, Austin Prete, an undergraduate aerospace engineering student, worked on a drone called the Crimson Spin. It is a drone with four rotors, but with spirals instead of propellers, inspired by the da Vinci project.

Crimson Spin is a drone manufactured based on a design by Leonardo da Vinci from over 500 years ago Image: Austin Prete/University of Maryland

Better than a ‘normal’ helicopter

Prete created the prototypes with 3D printing and built the final version using aluminum and plastic. They’re lightweight materials, which da Vinci didn’t have access to for more than half a millennium—surely the inventor’s original design wouldn’t get off the ground if it were built using materials like wood and leather, and without a high-capacity power source.

The final version of Crimson Spin was presented at an event called Transformative Vertical Flight 2022 in San Jose, California (USA). The event seeks to encourage creative solutions aimed at vertical flight.

The use of spiral rotors instead of propellers provided the Crimson Spin with some advantages. To maneuver, the drone’s computer system makes small individual changes in the speed of the spirals, so that the aircraft can tilt or rotate.

In addition, the solution ends up bringing an advantage over a more conventional design. As the spirals rotate, a sort of air vortex forms along the outer edge of the drone’s flat surface. This creates a low pressure zone, which applies an upward vertical force, causing the device to rise.

In practice, this means that the Crimson Spin is able to raise less dust when taking off or flying low, as well as being quieter in its operation.

With this initial success, Prete believes the solution can be leveraged on larger projects. There are still a number of challenges, such as the added weight of the spirals and also the potential for instability. But anyway, it’s no exaggeration to say that if he were alive, da Vinci would be proud.

*With information from the Cnet website.