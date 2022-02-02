Most contagious Omicron subvariant is now in 57 countries, says WHO

The newly discovered subvariant of Ômicron, BA.2, which is 33% more contagious than the original, has now been detected in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its weekly epidemiological update, WHO noted that in some countries, the subvariant now accounts for more than half of all sequenced Omicron cases.

Credit: VictorHuang/istockSubvariant of Omicron has now reached 57 countries, warns WHO

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s epidemiologist and technical lead on the coronavirus pandemic, said initial data indicate that BA.2 had “a slight increase in growth rate over BA.1,” the first version of the Ômicron variant.

However, Van Kerkhove said that “there is no indication that there is a change in severity” in subvariant BA.2.

Lineage best able to infect vaccinated

The BA.2 variant has five unique mutations in a key part of the spike protein that the virus uses to attach to and invade human cells. Mutations in this part of the virus, known as the receptor-binding domain, are often associated with increased transmissibility.

According to Danish researchers, in addition to BA.2 being substantially more transmissible than BA.1, it also has immunoevasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against the infection.

In Europe and parts of Asia, the new subvariant has accounted for an increasing number of cases in recent weeks. In Denmark, the lineage is already dominant.

With cases on the rise, UK health authorities have classified it as a “variant under investigation”.