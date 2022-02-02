Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil is above 600 per day after almost 5 months | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (1st) 767 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 628,132 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 604 — the highest recorded since September 5 of last year (when it was also 606). The index returned to point more than 600 daily deaths after almost 5 months. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +181%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.
- Total deaths: 628,132
- Death record in 24 hours: 767
- Average new deaths in the last 7 days: 604 per day (14-day change: +181%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 25,625,133
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 171,028
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 184,437 per day (14-day change: +84%)
Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
The country also recorded 171,028 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 25,625,133 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 184,437 –below the eve mark, interrupting a sequence of 14 records in a row in this index. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +84%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.
Curve shows the increase in the moving average of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
In this way, the moving average of disease victims now reaches a level more than 3 times higher than it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from the disease each day.
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (22 states and the DF): PR, AM, PB, SE, RS, MS, AL, ES, DF, SC, MG, RJ, CE, RN, MT, GO, SP, AP, RR, BA, PE, PI, MA
- In stability (3 states): RO, AC, PA
- Falling (only 1 state): TO
This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).
It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Pandemic numbers — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1