MP-SP launches investigation to investigate causes of Subway work collapse on Marginal Tietê | São Paulo

The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Housing and Urbanism of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) launched a civil investigation this Tuesday (1st) to investigate the causes of the collapse of the Marginal Tietê asphalt next to the Line 6 Subway work. -Orange, in the Parish of Ó, North Zone of the capital.

The accident opened a crater on the waterfront. There were no injuries, but two employees who had contact with the water that flowed from the accident were rescued by firefighters.

What is known about the collapse of the Metro on the Marginal Tietê

In 2007, a landslide at a subway site opened a 80-meter crater and killed 7 people on Marginal Pinheiros.

In a note, the MP informed that it will also investigate the extent of urban and environmental damage resulting from the accident that caused damage to the construction site and the roadway of the marginal.

The agency requested that the Linha Universidade Concessionaire (Linha Uni), responsible for the work, forward a preliminary report on the incident that occurred at the work with information on all the measures adopted so far in relation to the damage caused in the place and surroundings.

The Civil Defense was also called to report on the existence of risk in residential and commercial properties on the site.

The São Paulo State Court of Auditors (TCE) gave the State Secretariat for Metropolitan Transport and the Spanish consortium Acciona a period of 30 days to point out the causes of the accident, who can be held responsible, what the damages were and inform the forecast of delay of the work. Councilor Antonio Roque Citadini’s order will be published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday (2).

See the moment of the collapse in the construction of the subway in Marginal Tietê, in SP

The collapse took place around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations. Over the course of the morning, the hole grew in size.

According to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo José Galli, the leak of a sewage gallery caused the opening of the crater. According to Galli, the ground probably did not support the weight of the gallery, which passed 3 meters above the machine known as “tatuzão” and ended up breaking.

Also according to Galli, the “tatuzão” did not reach the pipe, but it is still not known what caused the leak. The government investigates the causes.

“There was the rupture of the gallery [de esgoto] which passes in the transverse direction to the tunnel and the leak started at 8:21 am. The soil couldn’t take it. The tunnel boring machine passed 3 meters from this gallery, so there was no impact between the tunnel boring machine and the gallery”, he said.

Initially, the Fire Department reported that a “tatuzão” had ruptured a pipeline, which flooded the gallery. However, the secretary claims that the equipment passed three meters below the gallery and there was no collision with the pipeline. “But somehow there was a breakup, and that issue has to be investigated,” Galli said.

“We are providing an audit to identify exactly what happened and those responsible for us to adopt the appropriate measures”, said the secretary.

Galli stated that the objective will be to reopen Marginal Tietê. “This gallery needs to be rebuilt and the waterfront needs to be resumed. All of Sabesp’s engineering team is already here. [na galeria], and is stable”.

According to Sabesp, through a note, the pipeline, called Sewage Interceptor (ITI-7), is responsible for forwarding the collected sewage for treatment at ETE Barueri. Company technicians are currently working to divert sewage to other interceptors.

Governor João Doria also defended that the priority is to free Marginal Tietê.

“Priority number 1, traffic clearance on the Marginal Expressa, CET has already been released by Enel, who also had an involvement here. Now the express lane will be released to improve comfort and the average speed to reach your destination”, he said.

The secretary also said that at first “there are no risks” for the surrounding properties, but that an analysis will be carried out.

See, from various angles, the increase in the crater near the Marginal Tietê runway

According to the State Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE), no damage was found to the bed of the Tietê River.

Marginal Tietê is made up of a set of avenues that border the Tietê River and is the main expressway in São Paulo. It connects the West, North, Central and East regions of the city. The road also connects directly to Castelo Branco, Anhanguera, Bandeirantes, Presidente Dutra, Fernão Dias and Ayrton Senna highways and to São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

There is a record of congestion on the highways (read below), and all Metro lines operate normally.

The Fire Department reported that all workers managed to get out, and the two employees who had contact with the contaminated water were rescued by firefighters as a precaution.

2 of 4 Infographic shows where the collapse occurred in the construction of the São Paulo subway — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1 Infographic shows where the collapse of the São Paulo subway project took place — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1

3 of 4 Asphalt gives way and opens a hole next to the Metro work on Marginal Tietê, in the North Zone of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Asphalt gives way and opens a hole next to the Metro work on Marginal Tietê, in the North Zone of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) blocked the lanes towards the Ayrton Senna highway from Marginal Tietê. At around 1 pm, the Marginal Tietê expressway was released. There is controlled channeling in two lanes of the express lane for vehicles to cross the work site safely. Company agents are on site guiding drivers. CET asks drivers to avoid Marginal Tietê and the roads in the region.

Drivers on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, towards São Paulo, are being informed about what happened on Marginal Tietê, and traffic was diverted towards Castello Branco on Marginal Tietê. Drivers face 3 km of queues, between km 16 and 13.

4 of 4 Subway work collapses and blocks the direction of Marginal Tietê — Photo: Photo: Marina Pinhoni/G1 Subway work collapses and blocks the direction of Marginal Tietê — Photo: Photo: Marina Pinhoni/G1

It is not the first time that an accident of serious proportions affects a subway project. In 2007, a collapse at the Linha-4 Amarela construction site caused the opening of a crater measuring 80 meters in diameter on the banks of Marginal Pinheiros, in the West Zone of the capital.

See the chronology of the 2007 Metro Line 4-Yellow accident

The accident occurred at the place where Pinheiros Station was being built. Seven people were buried in the collapse: the driver of a truck who was working on the construction of the Metro, the driver and conductor of a minibus swallowed by the crater, two passengers on the bus and two pedestrians who were passing by.

The bodies of the seven victims were pulled from the rubble in the days after the accident.