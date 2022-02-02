new updated Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar for February is available; see payment dates for the former ‘Bolsa Família’

THE calendar of Brazil Aid 2022 January ended this Monday (31), with payment to beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0. Payment dates for Aid Brazil 2022old one Family Scholarshipin February, have already been made public.

THE new Aid Brazil 2022 calendar updated has already been released, and February payments start in the middle of the month [veja datas abaixo].

In January, 3 million families in the program, increasing the total number served to 17.5 million. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, R$ 7.1 billion was spent this month on Auxílio Brasil.

THE average amount of Aid Brazilhowever, will change [veja aqui].

New updated Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar; how it works?

To know what day is Auxílio Brasil available? for withdraw or credit in a bank account, the family must observe the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS)printed on card of each holder. For each end of the NIS there is a corresponding date.

THE minimum amount of Aid Brazil is R$ 400. The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

Aid Brazil 2022 Calendar for February

NIS with end 1 — Receives on 2/11

NIS with end 2 — Receives on 2/12

NIS with end 3 — Receives on 2/17

NIS with end 4 — Receives on 2/18

NIS with end 5 — Receives on 2/9

NIS with end 6 — Receives on 2/22

NIS with end 7 — Receives on 2/23

NIS with end 8 — Receives on 2/24

NIS with end 9 — Receives on 2/25

NIS with ending 0 — Received on 2/26

Where to ask questions?

In case of doubt, there are three service channels. Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, gathers information and is the center for complaints.

The number 111 is Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel, and it gathers information about the card and the benefit withdrawal.

It is also possible to follow the main information about the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Complete calendar of Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil 2022

Remembering that Auxílio Brasil is paid every month and Auxílio Gás is paid every two months. Check out the full Gas Aid 2022 calendar below:



Full Aid Brazil 2022 Calendar – Disclosure / Federal Government



Who receives Auxílio Brasil will receive Auxílio Gás?

The Auxílio Gás payments, also known as gas valley, take place together with the Auxílio Brasil. So, the Gas Aid payments are according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the registered people.

Brazilians who meet the program requirements receive the Auxílio Gás [saiba mais abaixo]