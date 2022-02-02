Nubank launches insurance for iPhones and others; check prices – MacMagazine

Attention users of Nubank from all over Brazil: there is a new service in the area!

THE fintech today announced the Nubank Celular Seguro, a service that — as the name implies — is enough to compete with cell phone insurers and give a little more spirit to everyone who walks around parading around with an artifact worth who knows how many thousands of reais. And, to attract the attention of customers, the company is betting on two factors: price and simplicity.

The service, offered by Nubank in partnership with Chubb (both companies already work together with Nubank Vida), will begin to emerge for customers in the first months of 2022 gradually. You won’t need to download any other app: the entire process, from hiring to service, will be done through Nubank’s main application.

The idea is to take the hassle out of contracting insurance: in the app, all coverage will be explained to the customer at the time of contracting, and you can add extra services depending on your needs.

There are national and international coverage options, covering accidental damage and/or theft and theft — including, in the latter case, simple thefts, where there is no violence (such as a cell phone crash on the subway, for example). Of course, you will still need to file a police report and block the IMEI of the device to receive the insurance.

Nubank also offers replacement cell phones so you don’t run out of a device during the application process, and the grace period is 30 days.

Nubank’s insurance will work with a deductible — that is, you will need to pay an extra amount to trigger the insurance in the event of any occurrence. However, it is possible to select, at the time of hiring, some payment options: with a higher monthly fee, you can pay a lower deductible in case of damage/theft; alternatively, you can choose to pay a lower monthly amount and spend more in the event of an insurance claim.

prices

THE fintech has not yet disclosed the prices it will charge for its insurance (not least because the values ​​fluctuate a lot according to a number of factors, such as cell phone model). Still, the TechTudo obtained from the company the simulation of two devices: the Galaxy A32, from Samsung, will have monthly fees from BRL 19. already the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be insured for a monthly fee that starts from the BRL 62.

Obviously, only having access to the contract simulator will the consumer be able to put all the values ​​at the tip of the pencil and know if the Nubank service is in fact more advantageous than others already offered, such as Pier. In any case, the initial figures offered by the company show that the values ​​will be, at the very least, competitive.

To those interested, on this page you can register your interest in Nubank Celular Seguro to receive priority access to the service. So, did you like it?