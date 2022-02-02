Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Secretary of Health, through the Undersecretary of Basic Attention, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), appeals to parents or guardians to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19. According to the secretary, the positivity rate in tests carried out on adults and children has been 50% and, therefore, it is necessary to urgently advance in the vaccination of children. Until Monday (31), only 2,416 children had been vaccinated in the municipality.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Subpav’s undersecretary, Charbell Kury, Campos has already recorded four deaths of children. The most recent case occurred last Sunday (30), when a 2-year-old girl, with comorbidities, died of the disease. It was the first recorded infant death in 2022.

The death was notified to the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance only this Tuesday (01). The child, who had a chronic disease, was hospitalized in a private hospital in the city. The death certificate states that the cause of death was Covid-19 pneumonia, severe acute respiratory failure, gangliosidosis and chronic respiratory failure.

“Our Surveillance system received the notification of the death from Covid-19 pneumonia of a 2-year-old child admitted to the ICU at a private hospital in the city. The death certificate clearly came from Covid-19 pneumonia and this is worrying. We have already started our investigation and we had information that the child had pulmonary and cardiac comorbidities. But what stands out is the cause of death. We’ve already contacted the parents to see if they were vaccinated and to provide support,” said Charbell.

Bank employee Alcemir Amaral Queiroz Júnior, 41, father of the child who died, thanked Saúde for contacting us. “It was very important for us to know that there are people who care about what we are going through,” said Alcemir, noting that he and the wife tested positive for the disease but had mild symptoms.

“We were already in time to take the third dose, but we got Covid”, said the banker, noting that his daughter’s symptom was a fever of 38 degrees. “In the hospital they took the test and it was positive. She was hospitalized for nine days.” Alcemir regretted not yet having a vaccine for children under 5 years old. He confirmed that his daughter had a rare disease.

Charbell advises parents to be aware of the symptoms that children, especially newborns, may present. “Babies under 28 days old are also getting Covid, but asymptomatic or with few symptoms, such as fever. Between one month of life and 2 years of age, cases have been more severe, even resulting in hospitalization. The main symptoms in this age group have been high fever, accompanied by respiratory distress and cough. From 2 to 11 years old, they have presented milder respiratory conditions. However, children as young as 8 years old can develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which can lead to heart complications,” she added.