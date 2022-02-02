Ômicron: Brazil already has the 4th highest number of new cases and deaths in the world – 02/01/2022

After being out of the focus of monitoring the covid-19 pandemic in the world for a few weeks, Brazil is again worrying. Data released by the WHO (World Health Organization) this Tuesday reveal that the numbers of new infections and deaths in the country are among the fastest growing, placing Brazil in fourth position in the world.

In the week ending December 27, 42,000 deaths had been recorded worldwide as a result of the pandemic. But in the last week of January, the rate reached almost 60,000. In seven days, the increase was 9%.

But in the case of Brazil, the expansion was 88%, for a total of 3,300 deaths in seven days. The US situation remains the most serious, with 13,000 dead. But the trend is down and deaths were reduced by 5% in the last week. The second and third positions are occupied by India and Russia, each with 4,600 dead.

The trend of new cases of covid-19 in the country also goes against the world average, where there was a 2% reduction in the number of new infections in the week.

The lead continues to be the US, with 3.2 million new cases in seven days. But American cities recorded a 35% contraction in the period. France comes in second with 2.3 million new cases and stable compared to the previous seven days. India, in third place, saw a 12% drop in its numbers.

In the Brazilian case, however, the country added 1.2 million new infections, an increase of 56% in a week and against the world. Only four countries saw an expansion in the Americas above 20% in the week ending Sunday. One of them was Brazil.

For the WHO, the stabilization of new cases and the increase in deaths reveal that there is no room for celebrations. “We see a worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“It worries the narrative that, because of vaccines and a sign of a milder impact, transmission could no longer be stopped and control measures are no longer necessary,” he said. “Nothing can be further from the truth than that,” warned Tedros.

According to him, in just ten weeks of the appearance of the omnitron, almost 90 million new cases were registered. “This is more than in the entire year of 2020”, he found. “More transmission is more death,” Tedros insisted.