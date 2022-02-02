Omicron subvariant is in 57 countries, says WHO

Geneva, Feb 2, 2022 (AFP) – A subvariant of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, which according to some studies may be more contagious than the original, has been detected in 57 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. fair (1st).

The fast-spreading and mutating omicron variant has already become globally dominant after being first detected in southern Africa ten weeks ago.

In its weekly epidemiological bulletin, WHO explains that this variant, which represents more than 93% of all coronavirus samples collected in the last month, has several subvariants: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

BA.1 and BA.1.1 – the first versions identified – continue to represent more than 96% of the omicron sequencing included in the global GISAID database.

However, there is a notable increase in the number of cases related to BA.2, which has several mutations that differ from the original version, mainly in the spike protein that marks the surface of SARs-CoV-2 and is essential for entry into human cells. .

“To date, 57 countries have submitted sequences designated as BA.2 to GISAID,” the WHO noted, adding that in some countries this subvariant now represents more than half of the omicron sequences collected.

The organization points out that little is known about the differences between the subvariants and called for studies to be carried out on their characteristics, especially their transmissibility, their ability to escape immune protection and their virulence.

Several recent studies suggest that BA.2 is more contagious than the original omicron.

Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the WHO’s top experts on covid-19, said on Tuesday that information on the subvariant was limited, but preliminary data indicated that BA.2 had “a slight increase in growth rate over BA. .1”.

Omicron generally causes less severe disease than previous strains of the coronavirus and, according to Van Kerkjove, nothing so far indicates that the BA.2 subvariant is more severe.