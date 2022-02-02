On the eve of the starters’ debut, Geromel manifests himself on Twitter and sends a message to Grêmio fans

Credit: Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

On the eve of the match against São José, at 4:30 pm, at the Arena, for Gauchão, in a game that will mark the return of Grêmio’s holders, defender Pedro Geromel expressed himself on Twitter talking about the strong pre-season preparation and also sending a message to the club fans.

The defender thanked him for the messages of support received and said that the idea of ​​strong preparation is to arrive prepared at the time of the game:

“We keep working hard to return to the field prepared! Thank you all for the messages here. Let’s go Tricolor, let’s go!!!!”, published the defender – see the post below:

We keep working hard to get back on the field prepared! Thank you all for the messages here. Let’s go Tricolor, let’s go!!!! — Pedro Geromel (@Geromeloficial) February 1, 2022

Geromel this Wednesday will have Bruno Alves as his defense partner, as Kannemann is still recovering from the hip surgery.

“Last year was a very difficult year for Kannemann, I saw him suffering a lot with simple movements. He was a warrior for being able to finish the championship. He will definitely be missed. We are rooting for his return, that he returns without pain. He is a sensational leader and person,” the captain said at last week’s press conference.

With Geromel, Grêmio should be scaled in this way against São José:

Gabriel Grando; Orejuela, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Janderson, Campaz (Benítez) and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

