Ona attacks animals and causes fear in the interior of Minas – Gerais

The attacks took place in rural Jaboticatubas (photo: Social Media)

Fear took hold of residents in the Rural Zone of Jaboticatubas, in Minas Gerais. The appearance of a jaguar, which has been attacking and eating farm animals, is causing panic. According to the city’s Municipal Secretary, Geraldo Aparecido, so far an ox, a calf, pigs, milk and chickens have already been attacked by the animal.

All animals are from the Barreiro region and the records are from this Tuesday afternoon (1/2). In addition to this community, according to the secretary, the threat also surrounds Sap, Rio Vermelho and Capo Grosso, which would be the locations where witnesses claim to have seen the animal.

A video on social media shows an ox with serious head injuries. The footage was taken by a resident of the region. An alert was issued so that anyone who sees the jaguar can contact the Military Police or Fire Department, through telephones 190 or 193.

PM and firefighters warn that the slaughter of the animal is illegal. If someone kills the jaguar, they will be violating Brazil’s environmental constitution. The recommendation is that the capture of this type of animal, which is aggressive, should be done by trained people, in this case, the Fire Department.

An alert was issued for ranchers and ranch owners to lock up their animals and also monitor their areas and help capture the jaguar.