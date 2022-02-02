One day after a queue for the ICU, Campinas has zero waiting times and has 3 free beds in the SUS for respiratory patients | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) has returned to zero the waiting list for the exclusive ICU for people with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), including Covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the city hall at 5 pm this Tuesday (1). The day before, 14 patients were waiting for a structure, which made evident the overload generated by the discharge of cases and the return of a situation not recorded since July 2021.

in all are 149 hospitalized, one less than the total recorded in Monday’s bulletin, the city says. the metropolis has 15 free ICU beds: three of them in municipal hospitals (the day before everyone was busy) and 12 on the private network (one more than the previous date).

Already the structures of the state SUS, through the Hospital de Clínicas da Unicamp, are still full. The survey indicates that three were opened in comparison with the second, and the total is 26 beds.

The administration says that patients on the waiting list were assisted in rear beds with “adequate structure”. See the chart below and what the city hall and the government of São Paulo say.

Of the total hospitalized on Tuesday, 73 are served in the public network: 47 in beds in municipal hospitals and 26 in Hospital de Clínicas da Unicamp. In addition, there are 76 hospitalized in the private networkwhere there are 12 free beds and the usage rate reached 86.36% in the afternoon, says the Health Department.

The number of hospitalized patients is also the second highest since the city hall changed the way in which ICU bed occupations were disclosed on December 17, 2021. Since then, the published bulletins no longer consider only patients with Covid-19 and include SARS ).

The fee of general occupancy in the units is 90.85%. The bulletin says there are 259 Covid-19 patients on the ward (55 more than the day before), and 105 in ICU (8 more). The prefecture claimed that it is not possible to inform how many of those assisted are due to the flu.

SARS ICU beds in Campinas Structure Occupation (in %) SUS Municipal 94% Unicamp HC 100% private network 86.36% Total 90.85%

The beds are divided as follows, in absolute numbers:

municipal SUS: 50 beds, of which 47 are occupied. There are three free.

50 beds, of which 47 are occupied. There are three free. Unicamp HC: 26 beds, all of which are occupied. There is no free structure.

26 beds, all of which are occupied. There is no free structure. Particular: 88 beds, of which 76 are occupied. There are 12 free.

The Health Department reported that it analyzes the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 daily and, last week, contacted the state to request more ICU beds and awaits a return. “In addition, the opening of 20 SRAG infirmary beds at UPA Carlos Lourenço is being studied, as was done last year”, says a press release.

In another passage, the ministry stressed that all hospitalized people are “properly assisted by the services”, and that the municipality signed two contracts that guaranteed 44 more beds in the SUS, among them, 20 in the ICU and 24 in the infirmary for the network. . “In recent weeks, the Department of Health has felt a slight decrease in demand for care for respiratory symptoms. If the data are consolidated, there should be a decrease in pressure for beds”, emphasizes the text.

The State Health Department claimed that it monitors the scenario, maintains dialogue with regional managers for technical analysis and definition of care strategies. In addition, he informed that in the monitoring there may be an increase in beds, but he did not indicate what the response to the city hall is.

“The Campinas region is 61% occupied in infirmaries and 57.8% in ICUs. The activation of new beds is not an exclusive prerogative of the State, but also of the Federal Government and city halls. Any and all measures adopted in the State to face the pandemic is preceded by technical analyzes with the Scientific Committee”, says a note, also mentioning that the state services of the SUS seek to guarantee “appropriate and timely assistance to all”.

See the chart below showing the metropolis bed situation. As of 2021, he disregards data from the AME, which temporarily returned to having ICU beds for Covid-19 on March 27. On August 12, the government of São Paulo reported that the unit granted discharge to the last patient with the disease hospitalized at the site and, as of September 1, it returned to assist with specialties.

ICU beds for SARS in Campinas Interactive Chart: Zoom in and click on the line to view full numbers and dates Source: Campinas and Simi City Hall (as of 05/03/2021); *on 12/17, the city government started disseminating SARS data

In September 9, the city hall deactivated 35 ICU beds from the Mário Gatti Network with the purpose of increasing the number of infirmary beds available for patients with other diseases in the city. Of this total of structures, 30 were in the Mário Gatti Hospital and five worked in the Ouro Verde Hospital.

Already in september 13, the city hall highlighted that the total number of ICU beds in the municipal SUS was reduced from 83 to 74, since there was a low demand. With this, the structures were directed to general cases. “The reduction in the number of Covid ICU beds was carried out with strict criteria, considering the improvement in the numbers of the pandemic and the fall in the demand for hospitalization in the city. The Secretary of Health monitors this and other indicators daily for any decision making”, says note.

In october 7th, Ouro Verde Hospital deactivated ten Covid ICU beds. The measure took place due to the improvement in the indicators of the pandemic, especially in relation to the hospitalization of critically ill patients in Campinas. With the deactivation, the Mário Gatti Network now has 35 Covid ICU beds, 20 at Ouro Verde Hospital and 15 at the Mário Gatti-Amoreiras Hospital Unit.

The city hall’s contract with Santa Casa de Misericórdia for the use of 10 Covid ICU beds for the municipal SUS ended in october 19 and the Municipal Health Department returned the structures.

In November 8th, the Mário Gatti Network removed ten beds from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from the exclusive sector for patients with Covid-19 in the Ouro Verde Complex and made them available to hospitalize people with general illnesses. As a result, the network was left with 25 Covid-19 ICU beds in two hospitals, ten in Ouro Verde and 15 in the former Metropolitan Hospital.

In November 22the state government removed 35 exclusive beds for patients with Covid-19 installed at Unicamp’s Hospital de Clínicas (HC).

From December 17, 2021the prefecture stopped disclosing only the exclusive Covid-19 ICU beds and started to consider all those destined for SRAG.

Patient queue history

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the metropolis recorded demand exceeding capacity from March 18 to May 4. On the 5th, it was reset, but two days later it was recorded again. The queue was eliminated for the second time on the 12th, however, on May 18th it was counted again.

On July 8, the prefecture reported that it had zeroed the queue for vacancies in the Covid ICU. Before that, the wait was eliminated on the 2nd, after 45 days, but it was counted on the 6th and 7th of July before being closed again. New queue took place on January 31, and ended on Tuesday.