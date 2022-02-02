One more coming by? Huawei P50 Pro approved by Anatel

After being launched in July in China and with a global launch confirmed last month, the Huawei P50 Pro may be approaching Brazilian shelves. This is because the cell phone has just been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and, although the company has a series of problems to establish itself in the international market, the idea that the flagship hits shelves in Brazil cannot be ruled out.

In the case of the P50 Pro, it is possible to see the device in photos of a variant in black color and the charger. The documents also include the quick reference manual, with instructions on the device, as well as the certificate of technical compliance, issued at the end of 2021.