Open Banking in Brazil: what has changed after one year?

This Tuesday (1st), the Open Banking system completes exactly one year in Brazil. Currently, implementation is in the fourth phasein which financial institutions are sharing data related to foreign exchange operations, accreditation services, time deposit accounts and other products of an investment, pension and capitalization nature.

In February of last year, the Central Bank started the first phase of implementation and, since then, much has been discussed about the practical changes and innovations that the new financial system can bring.

What has changed in a year of Open Banking?

From the beginning of implementation, the new financial system raised doubts about its functioning. In short, the concept of Open Banking — or Open Financial System — is focused on providing more options to consumers, allowing them to have more freedom to take financial information wherever they want.

In all, there have been four implementation steps so far (Open Banking BR/Reproduction)

According to Ricardo Cabral, CTO of the Open Banking platform Quanto, this first year was focused on build the foundations of the new financial ecosystem. “Unlike Pix, which is a product in itself, Open Banking is about creating a new ecosystem. It is the construction of “ducts” to facilitate the sharing and exchange of information between institutions, always with the consent of consumers”, he explains. .

Therefore, consumers have not yet seen the financial system in practice. For him, however, the main positive point so far has been the increase in the number of successful so-called Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

There were 12.7 million in November and rose to 84.4 million in December, according to the Open Banking Brasil dashboard. In short, APIs are technologies that work as bridges on which data will be shared between institutions.

perspectives

For now, Open Banking is still abstract for many people, but the expectation is that the system will take shape for the population this year. “The first step is undoubtedly data sharing. From now on, we will see users in the power of their data, sharing it with companies that, based on this information, will offer increasingly personalized services”, says Cabral.

To follow the progress of the implementation, just access the dashboard with the data made available by the participating institutions.