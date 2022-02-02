Optional Windows 11 Update Fixes SSDs Bug

Apparently, the optional patch of Windows 11 fixes a bug that reduced SSD read speed by less than half. The bug was identified and reported on the support forums during the system testing phases.

THE build 22000.469 was released, still with the issue that limited non-sequential speeds of SATA and NVMe SSDs, for users of the preview version of Windows 11. However, according to user tests, the optional patch KB5008353 finally resolved this issue.

Problem was caused by USN journal

While it doesn’t detail any fixes directly related to SSDs, the official patch documentation claimed to have fixed “a performance regression issue that occurs when user enables the USN journal (update sequence number).”

Windows Update is a way of life ?? #Windows11 pic.twitter.com/PEX64n20Vk — Barnacules Nerdgasm ?? (@Barnacules) February 1, 2022

Community test results suggest that both NVMe and SATA SSDs, including speeding up Windows 11 booting. The optional patch also resolved several bugs involving the taskbar and performance issues during file searches and selection in File Explorer.

The new build, already with these and other fixes, arrives in February. Thus, if your system version is not showing any of these problems, the recommendation is to skip the optional patch.

In addition to performance improvements, Windows 11 will receive other news in February. Microsoft has promised, for example, that it will allow the use of Android apps for more users of the system.