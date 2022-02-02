Owner of Google (GOGL34), Alphabet reports profit and revenue of the expected

Google’s parent company (GOGL34), Alphabet reported a net income of US$ 20.642 billion in the last quarter of last year, a result 35.5% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020.

In terms of earnings per share, the result was $30.69, up from the expected $27.34 projected by the Refinitiv consensus.

Last year, Google’s profit was US$ 257.637 billion, a performance 41% higher than in 2020.

Google stocks

After closing the regular trading session with a rise of 1.73%, the company’s shares rose 8.58% in the aftermarket, around 7:43 pm.

In January, the company’s shares fell 6.6% in January, following the negative performance of technology shares, but with the gains after the balance sheet, it started to register appreciation in the accumulated this year.

Stock performance in 2022

stock split

Alphabet also announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend on each Class A, Class B, and Class C Shares.

According to the company, the stock split is subject to shareholder approval.

If approval is obtained, each of the shareholders of record at close of business on July 1, 2022 (date of record) will, upon close of business, on July 15, 2022, receive a dividend of 19 additional shares of the same class of shares, for each share held by such shareholder on the record date.

Google Revenue (GOGL34)

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s revenue totaled $75.325 billion, higher than Refinitiv’s expected $72.17 billion and up 32% year-on-year.

Among the revenues that came in below expectations were those from You Tube advertising, which totaled US$ 8.633 billion, compared to US$ 8.87 billion expected; but above the result of a year earlier, of US$ 6.885 billion.

Google’s advertising revenue reached $61.239 billion in the quarter, up 32.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

In a message, Ruth Porat, the company’s CFO, said the revenue increase reflected “the broad strength in advertiser spending and strong online consumer activity, as well as substantial Google’s continued revenue growth.”

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, highlighted investments in artificial intelligence technologies continue to generate “extraordinary and useful experiences for people and companies”, being one of the most important products.

