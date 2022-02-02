Palmeiras and Luiz Adriano reach agreement and terminate contract | palm trees

Palmeiras and Luiz Adriano reached an agreement on Monday to terminate the contract, valid until the middle of 2023. The terms were not disclosed, but they are considered good for both parties.

Outside of Verdão’s plans for the season, the striker was training separately at the Football Academy and had been having difficulties in arranging a transfer.

Luiz Adriano celebrates with a gesture of silence in Palmeiras x Sport — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Owner of one of the highest salaries in Verdão, above R$ 1 million per month, Luiz is interested in playing abroad again. Teams in Brazil, such as Botafogo and Internacional, were even mentioned as a possible destination, but there was no evolution in the conversations.

Between 2019 and 2021, the striker made 106 matches and 32 goals with the Palmeiras shirt. Decisive in the 2020 triple crown (Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), when he ended the season as top scorer with 20 goals, Luiz Adriano had physical and crowd problems last year.

With just five goals in 35 games played in 2021, he became only the third option in the attack when Palmeiras won the Libertadores bi, behind Rony and Deyverson.

Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, was hired for the position, and the club tried another striker for the season. It is possible that the search will resume after the Club World Cup.